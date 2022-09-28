KOAA Survey: What is your favorite style of beer?

It's National Drink A Beer Day and KOAA News5 wants to know what your favorite style is.

In Colorado, there is no shortage of options for the many different styles of beer.

The timeless tale of drinking beer began with the ancient Egyptians who would drink beer during ceremonies. Historians have found documents in papyrus scrolls over 5,000 years old with some of the earliest beer recipes.

Beer then made its way to Europe gaining popularity during the Middle Ages and eventually German monks mastered the technique of fermentation.

Today, we can thank those who took the time to master recipes and enjoy all varieties of beer from IPAs to Lagers.

