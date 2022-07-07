KOAA Survey: What is your favorite southern Colorado festival

We're getting into the heart of festival season in southern Colorado. News5 would like to know your favorite.

Labor Day Liftoff

The Colorado Springs Labor Day Liftoff happens at Memorial Park from Saturday, September 3 to Monday, September 5.

Visitors can get up close to all the balloons and crews, take part in the Orangetheory 5k, enjoy live music, and interactive events.

Colorado State Fair

The 150th Colorado State Fair will hit Pueblo August 26 through September 5 this year. With inflation impacting almost everything, an added fee will hit the concession stands this year.

One way to save money and still attend the fair this year is to buy tickets now. Purchasing now can save you money rather than waiting until the Colorado State Fair begins.

Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo

The 81st Cinch Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo will take place Wednesday, July 13 through Saturday, July 16 at the Norris Penrose Events Center in Colorado Springs.

The days will be jam-packed with events such as bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, and much more. Since many events sell out, it is recommended to buy tickets early and online.

Before the rodeo events each day, a petting zoo, pony rides, and other fun activities will be going on.

The events begin at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, with gates opening at 4 p.m. Saturday's gates open at 10 a.m. with events getting underway at 12:15 p.m.

Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival

This year's Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival planning is still a work in progress for the September 23-25 event to highlight the cash crop in town.

Every year, thousands of visitors flock to Pueblo to take in the sights, sounds, and smells of this event featuring growers from across the region.

