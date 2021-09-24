KOAA Survey: What is your favorite Pueblo chile food?

The 27th annual Pueblo Chile & Frijole Festival is upon us and there are many ways people prefer their chiles. News5 wants to know your favorite chile food!

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

This year’s Chile Festival is back and bigger than ever. After having to downsize things last year due to COVID-19, those planning the festival made pack this weekend’s activities with a lot of entertainment.

This festival was created to promote the rich agriculture of the community, and to highlight fresh produce, in the hopes that people would want to buy fresh farm products at the festival, and all year round.

This weekend will be sure to include live music, street vendors, and of course the best chilies in the world! For more information, visit here.

