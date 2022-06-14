KOAA Survey: What is your favorite part of the Western Street Breakfast

As the City of Colorado Springs gets ready for Wednesday's Western Street Breakfast in downtown, we'd like to know what is your favorite part of the tradition.

What Happens at the Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast?



Breakfast will be served from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m . by Army/Air Force volunteers (eggs, pancakes, coffee, juice or milk)

to . by Army/Air Force volunteers (eggs, pancakes, coffee, juice or milk) Pikes Peak Range Riders and Rangerettes depart on horseback at 8 a.m.

Appearances by Girl of the West and Aide to the Girl of the West

and Kids Corral with fun activities

Lil’ Cowboys and Cowgirls Round-Up costume contest

Performances by the Flying W Wranglers, Colorado Springs Conservatory, Exit West, and Sweetwater Native American Hoop Dancers

Native American Hoop Dancers Buy tickets at the event (cash only) for $5 or on Eventbrite (a fee of $1.04 will be applied to each ticket).

Kids 5 and under eat free!



Road closures

With the main event taking place at the corner of Pikes Peak Ave and Tejon St, there are road closures you need to be aware of.

Starting at midnight until noon Wednesday,:

Pikes Peak Ave. between Cascade Ave. and Nevada Ave. will be closed.

Tejon St., between Kiowa St. and Colorado Ave. will be closed

Wednesday from 4:30 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Pikes Peak Ave. between Nevada Ave. and Corona will be closed.

The Western Street Breakfast is served by US Army and US Air Force volunteers with proceeds going towards helping local military and their families.

The first breakfast took place in 1936 outside of Joe Reich's Swiss Chalet wagon, where about 35 people got together for a meal.

"It originally started as a group of cowboys and cowgirls that helped volunteer for the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, an event that started right around the block" said Kaveney, who is also a Pikes Peak Range Rider and sits on the board for the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo. "It's now a destination event for people to celebrate western heritage."

The event grew year after year and in 1949, the Pikes Peak Range Riders began their first five-day ride at the street breakfast. The statue on the corner of Pikes Peak Ave. and Cascade is an iconic representation of the founding members of the range riders.

This year will be the 74th ride passing the statue, where nearly 150 Pikes Peak Range Riders and Rangerettes will promote western heritage and celebrate the kickoff for the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, happening in July. The range riders will leave town around 8 a.m., and ride around the south side of Pikes Peak.

"We ride by it every year, and we tip our hats and say thanks for starting this," said Range Rider Brett Axton.

Axton also grew up going to the street breakfast. "This has grown a lot and it's morphed. But as a native, we always came down to the street breakfast, and it's so fun to watch the kids come down that have not been around livestock, and they get to pet the horses and they get to talk to the cowboys," said Axton. "Being a part of the heritage is something special."

In the mid-1950s cooks from the US Army got involved with the event as it was decided proceeds from the Rodeo would be donated to Fort Carson’s Moral and Welfare fund. It then expanded Peterson Space Force Base and the US Air Force Academy.

Fort Carson volunteers have been cooking and serving breakfast for more than 40 years.

Nowadays, the event sees up to 10,000 people. Organizers have 1,000 pounds of pancake batter, 1,500 pounds of eggs, 80 gallons of syrup, 500 gallons of coffee, 7,500 pints of milk, 2,500 pints of juice, and 1,100 bales of straw for guests to sit and enjoy their meal.

