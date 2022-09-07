KOAA Survey: What is your favorite part of football season?

Football season officially kicks off tomorrow with the Buffalo Bills facing off with the Los Angeles Rams and KOAA News5 wants to know what is your favorite part of football season.

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.



We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

This Thursday's game marks the 21st edition of Thursday Night Football. Thursday's game is keeping with the tradition of having this past years defending Super Bowl champions start the season.

You can watch the pre-game show starting at 5 PM with NBC Sports Special and catch the game starting at 6:15 PM MST.

Stick with KOAA News5 After The Game for highlights and more.

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

