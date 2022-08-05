KOAA Survey: What is your favorite local natural landmark?

With temps back in the 90's today, KOAA News5 wants to know what your favorite outdoor natural landmark is.

No one can deny that Colorado is known for its natural landmarks, from the Garden of the Gods Park to The Great Sand Dunes. Today, KOAA News5 offers an array of unique experiences right in your own backyard.

Garden of the Gods Park

A new self-guided audio tour is being offered at Garden of The Gods Park. TravelStorys GPS free mobile app provides visitors with a unique and personal tour guide. The app shares stories about the park's diverse cultures, ecosystems, geology, and more! Visitors are encouraged to download the TravelStoryGPS app before they arrive as the audio will play automatically once inside the park entrance.

The audio tour is narrated by local City of Colorado Springs employees including park rangers, the city archaeologist, Visitor and Nature Center staff, and even the manager and administrator of Garden of the Gods Park.

Garden of the Gods Park was named the 9th Best Attraction worldwide according to TripAdvisor's 2022 Traveler's Choice Awards

Pikes Peak

Pikes Peak - a.k.a America's Mountain has become a top tourist destination in Colorado whether hiking or driving. "It's amazing. It's like a once-in-a-lifetime chance for sure," said Katelyn, a tourist visiting the top of Pikes Peak. But surprisingly, visitors numbers are down this year compared to recent years according to KOAA News5's report from Bill Folsom.

Some variables that could be impacting visitors are the rising cost of gas prices and limited parking spaces but Manager Skyler Rorabaugh has already made adjustments including adding 25 new parking spaces. Visitors are encouraged to make reservations which can help minimize long lines at the entrance.

The Great Sand Dunes

For almost 150 years, visitors have gone to this historical and memorizing site to explore the area. Activities include hiking and backpacking, horseback riding on trails, 4Wheel driving, an interactive visitors center, and night photography to name a few.

To learn more, check out KOAA News5 Meteorologist Alan Rose's adventure in the park last year.

The Royal Gorge Bridge and Park

The Royal Gorge Bridge and Park is considered the highest bridge in the United States suspended at 955 feet above the Arkansas River. Breathtaking 360-degree views can be seen from the gondola ride. Or if you prefer to keep your feet on the ground, you can check out the railroad for another unique experience. Activities include ziplines, the skycoaster, jeep tours, and much more!

More details can be found in this KOAA News5 Digital Original.

