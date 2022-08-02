KOAA Survey: What is your favorite Colorado produce?

With chile season and melon season beginning this month in Colorado. News5 wants to know what is your favorite Colorado produce?

When it comes to Colorado produce there is a long and rich history of excellence and making sure that Colorado grows some world-famous produce that has garnered a name for itself around the world.

Rocky Ford Melon

The Rocky Ford Melon came into production in 1887 when pioneer G.W. Sink began to grow the first melons in the area. Due to the unique climate of the Arkansas Valley, it was a perfect place for the production of this melon providing the perfect climate for it to grow and mature.

With the climate averaging over 100 degrees during the day and in the evenings dropping down to an average of 50-60 degrees this climate produces the best environment for melons to grow and produce more natural sugars within the melon itself.

Pueblo Chile

Chile has long been a classic staple of the southwest United States, however, what separates Pueblo chile apart? Not to be confused with the Hatch Chile that comes from New Mexico. Specifically, the Hatch Valley putting it in the marketing branch of "hatch chile" if it is grown anywhere else is called the New Mexican Chile.

Similar to the hatch chile, the Pueblo chili is only considered as such when grown in Pueblo area. The true variety name of the Pueblo chile is Mirasol's Mosco, visually the difference between the two is the skinnier and longer appearance of the hatch chile. While Hatch chile has a longer history than the Pueblo chile in the southwest and more market advantage, the Pueblo chile is gaining recognition for its wide variety of heat depending on the growing season and often times ranges at a higher scoville level than Hatch chile, ranging from anywhere between 5,000-20,000 scovilles.

On that note, the 28th Annual Pueblo Chile and Firjoles festival is scheduled for September 23-25th, 2022. This annual festival is located in the heart of historic downtown Pueblo, where one can expect live entertainment, street vendors, cooking competitions, and of course chilies. This event does cost $5 for admission but it is a great event to learn about, support, and help Colorado agricultural businesses succeed and keep growing the influence of the Pueblo chile.

Palisade Peach

Palisade Peaches were first developed by John Harlow in 1882 when he and his wife began their local farm. With the completion of irrigation projects and focus on creating an agricultural industry in the valley fruit production became one of Mesa Counties' agricultural staples.

To learn more about Palisade Peaches and the Palisade Peach Festival check out the Palisade Chamber of Commerce

Olathe Sweet Corn

Each year the town of Olathe Colorado has the annual sweet corn festival which is happening on August 6th from 10am-10pm. Olathe has a reputation for producing some of the nation's best sweetcorn due to the unique environment in Colorado.

To learn more about the Olathe sweet corn festival check out Olathe Sweet Corn Festival Information

