KOAA Survey: What is your favorite Christmas movie?

As we're winding down for Christmas with family and friends, News5 would like to know your favorite Christmas movie.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4:30 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Here's a cheat sheet for what to expect in holiday, news and sports programming on KOAA-TV and NBC for the remainder of the week.

Tuesday, December 21



News5 at 4:30pm

News5 at 5pm

News5 at 6pm

7:00pm - American Auto

7:30pm - Grand Crew

8:00pm - A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special

News5 at 10pm

NBC Universal

Wednesday, December 22



News5 at 4:30pm

News5 at 5pm

News5 at 6pm

7:00pm Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

9:00pm - Michael Buble Christmas Special

News5 at 10pm

NBC/Will Heath/NBC MICHAEL BUBLÉ'S CHRISTMAS IN THE CITY -- Pictured: (l-r) Kermit the Frog, Michael Bublé -- (Photo By: Will Heath/NBC)

Thursday, December 23



4:30pm - Two Americas Special

News5 at 5pm

News5 at 6pm

7:00pm - NBC Specials: 5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas

7:30pm - NBC Specials: Trolls Holiday in Harmony

8:00pm - Young Rock

8:30pm - Mr. Mayor

9:00pm - NBC Specials: Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around

News5 at 10pm

NBC/Weiss Eubanks/NBC KELLY CLARKSON PRESENTS: WHEN CHRISTMAS COMES AROUND -- "Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around" -- Pictured: (l-r) Brett Eldredge, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBC)

Friday, December 24



4:30pm - KOAA Special: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

News5 at 5pm

News5 at 6pm

7:00pm - It's a Wonderful Life

News5 at 10pm

Saturday, December 25



7:00am - KOAA Special: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

10:30am - Winter Olympic Trials: Ski Jumping

12:00pm - NBC Sports Special: Monster Jam

1:00pm - NBC Sports Special: Drone Racing League

2:00pm - NBC Sports Special: U.S. Ski & Snowboard: Big Air Steamboat

News5 at 4:30pm

News5 at 5:30pm

7:00pm - How The Grinch Stole Christmas

News5 at 10pm

Sunday, December 26



7:00am - KOAA Special: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

1:00pm - FIS Cup Alpine Skiing Women's Giant Slolom

2:00pm - Dew Tour: Snowboard Slopestyle

3:00pm - Dew Tour: Half-Pipe

News5 at 4pm

4:30pm - NBC Nightly News

5:00pm - Football Night in America

6:30pm - Sunday Night Football: Washington Football Team vs Dallas Cowboys

News5 at 10pm

