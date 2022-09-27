KOAA Survey: What is your favorite childhood book?

News5 wants to know, what is your favorite childhood book?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Schools across Colorado will get an upgrade to their reading and math curriculum thanks to millions in federal COVID relief funds.

The $10 million in funds will be distributed to 42 school districts and 28 charter schools across the state for K-8 math curricula and K-3 READ Act instructional programming, according to the Colorado Department of Education. The money will help schools purchase new reading and math curricula after the pandemic significantly disrupted learning.

In El Paso County and Pueblo County, Districts 2, 11, 20, and 70 will receive a portion of the funding. District 11 in Colorado Springs said they bought a new reading curriculum when the pandemic hit, but can still use the funds for anything related to the literacy of kindergarten through third graders. Karol Gates, the curriculum director for District 11, said their new reading curriculum costs around $2 million, and materials aren't cheap.

Read Maggie Bryan's full story here.

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

