KOAA Survey: What is your favorite 4th of July food?

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend $7.5 billion on food, drinks, and other celebrations. This will round up to about $80 per person for the 4th of July weekend.

The NRF's survey also found that 61 percent of consumers will put money toward attending a BBQ or picnic.

According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, Americans consume 20 billion hot dogs a year, which works out to about 70 hot dogs per person each year.

According to the USDA, Americans eat about 2.4 burgers per day, which is about 50 billion burgers per year.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

