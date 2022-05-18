KOAA Survey: What is your biggest pet peeve when hiking?

More and more people are starting to hit the trails as the weather warms up in Colorado.

News5 wants to know, what is your biggest pet peeve when hiking?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Since the start of the pandemic, more people are opting outside and while some nonprofits enjoy seeing people enjoy the outdoors, they want to put in a few reminders.

They want you to be prepared, pack enough water and give wildlife their space. If you have any trash, take it with you when you leave the trail. That goes for the food you might consider biodegradable.

News5's Caroline Peters spoke about how you can be a good trail user.

___

