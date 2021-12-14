KOAA Survey: What is the most stressful part of the holidays?

No matter how much you love the holidays, it's normal to get a little stressed out. The News5 team wants to know what is the most stressful part of the holidays for you?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

One of the biggest stressors during the holidays, and all the time, is money. If you give gifts during the holidays, that might be double so, but here are some smart moves you can make with your money going into 2022.

Prices being higher overall this year can create headaches for anyone, but there are ways you can beat some of the inflation these holidays.

