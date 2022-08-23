Watch Now
KOAA Survey: What is the first ski resort you plan to go to this winter?

KOAA
Posted at 10:17 AM, Aug 23, 2022
Some of the most popular ski resorts in Colorado have announced opening dates for the winter season.

News5 wants to know, what is the first ski resort you plan to go to this winter?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek announced opening dates for the winter 2022-23 season.

Vail Mountain is scheduled to open on the same day as Breckenridge on November 11 and Beaver Creek and Crested Butte are set to open on November 23.

All opening dates are weather-dependent.

Keystone Resort hasn't announced an opening date, but they're aiming for mid-October.
