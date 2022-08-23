KOAA Survey: What is the first ski resort you plan to go to this winter?

Some of the most popular ski resorts in Colorado have announced opening dates for the winter season.

Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek announced opening dates for the winter 2022-23 season.

Vail Mountain is scheduled to open on the same day as Breckenridge on November 11 and Beaver Creek and Crested Butte are set to open on November 23.

All opening dates are weather-dependent.

Keystone Resort hasn't announced an opening date, but they're aiming for mid-October.

