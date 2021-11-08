KOAA Survey: What infrastructure projects should be prioritized with the funds from the infrastructure bill?

The infrastructure bill spent a long time in the political wilderness, but it finally passed Congress last week. Which area of infrastructure would you like to see prioritized here in Colorado?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Late Friday night the House of Representatives finally passed a $1 trillion infrastructure package after months fighting. The bill passed the Senate in August, but it was held up in the House as many progressive democrats wanted to pass a social spending bill alongside the infrastructure package. Biden says he will sign the bill "soon."

Leaders in Colorado hailed the passage of the bill. Governor Polis called the bill a "win" for the state, and Colorado is expected to receive close to $4 billion for highway programs, and $225 million for bridge replacements and repairs.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

