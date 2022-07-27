KOAA Survey: What impacts have you seen on childcare with the pandemic

Watch Now
A new website in Pueblo is aimed at making parents' lives easier. The Pueblo Health Department is collaborating with organizations in the city to launch a website that includes any and every resource a parent could need to take care of their child.
Posted at 9:02 AM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 11:02:02-04

There are some local resources in Pueblo that can help parents looking for childcare. The Pueblo County Health Department launched a website last year to help parents locate childcare resources.

Child care 'deserts' are not just a local problem. Research shows there's a dearth of resources in more than half the country.

In El Paso County, there's also an initiative to get more workers into the childcare sector. A new program called 'Earn to Learn' to help more people enter the profession and turn it into a career.

