KOAA Survey: What impacts from the Ukraine crisis are you most worried about?

Tensions remain high between Russia and Ukraine, and the News5 team would like to know what impacts from the crisis that you are the most worried about.

After reports earlier this week that Russia was withdrawing troops, NATO disputed that claim, saying Russia actually sent 7,000 more troops to the border with the country.

Today, in a sign of escalating diplomatic tensions between Russia and the United States, Russia expelled the US Deputy Ambassador to the country. The State Department says the expulsion was unprovoked, and Washington plans to respond to the decision.

More US troops are arriving in Europe this week, and most of them are staying in Poland. It's a sign both that the United States is supporting our NATO allies, but also a message to Russia.

