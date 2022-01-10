KOAA Survey: What have you had the most difficulty finding at the grocery store?

If you've been grocery shopping in southern Colorado recently, you've probably noticed higher prices and a lot more empty shelves than usual. The News5 team wants to know what you've had the most difficulty finding at the grocery store recently?

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

The higher prices are creating a sticker shock for many shoppers in southern Colorado. The biggest price jumps were seen in meat, poultry, but prices are up across the board as well. Food prices, as of October, were up 5.3% over the year.

The supply chain issues and rising prices are impacting food banks around the country as well. Food banks are often a staple for families struggling to make ends meet, and they've seen increased demand during the pandemic.

