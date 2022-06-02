KOAA Survey: What gun laws would you like addressed in legislation?

Following mass shootings in Texas, California, New York and Oklahoma, many legislators are looking at possible landmark gun legislation.

News5 wants to know, what gun laws would you like addressed in legislation?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Even though the Senate is not in Washington, it's believed to be a critical week for negotiations. 10 Republicans must join 50 Democrats in the Senate for any new law to pass.

