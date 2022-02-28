KOAA Survey: What do you want to hear the most about during the State of the Union?

President Joe Biden is set to make his first State of the Union on Tuesday night.

What do you want to hear the most about during the State of the Union?

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

During the State of the Union, President Biden will likely describe what the U.S. is doing to interfere with Russia’s takeover of Ukraine, the latest CDC guidance on masks and the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown for Supreme Court Justice.

