KOAA Survey: What do you think about the new vaccine incentives?

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday announced two new incentive programs the state hopes will push the 10-15% of Coloradans who have not been vaccinated yet but might still want to be to get their shot.

The state will start giving away $100 Walmart gift cards to Coloradans who get their first or second shots at certain state-operated vaccine sites across the state – some of which will start offering the incentive starting Thursday.

Starting Thursday, people can get the gift cards if they get vaccinated at certain sites in Nederland, Aurora, Alamosa, Hooper, Denver, Loveland, Cañon City, Pueblo and Delta. More sites will open and offer the incentive in the days and weeks to follow. For a full list, click here.

The gift cards will be activated 24 hours after a person receives their vaccine, the state says.

Additionally, the state’s community college system is partnering with Amazon to give out up to 67 scholarships — five, $1,000 scholarships for students at each of the state’s 13 community colleges and two $5,000 scholarships for two students across the community college system.

