KOAA Survey: What do you look forward to most on Thanksgiving?

It's Thanksgiving Eve and the News5 team would like to know what you look forward to most every Thanksgiving.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Sometimes you're travel schedule is a bit hectic, and you don't have time to make food when you arrive to your Thanksgiving celebration. The good news is, the TSA clarified what foods you can take with you on an airplane.

Sweet potatoes are always a good crowd pleaser as a side at the Thanksgiving table. If you want to try a new recipe this year, you can bake these easy honey roasted sweet potatoes.

Football on Thanksgiving is a staple, but this year there's another sport on offer. The Colorado Rapids will play the first ever Major League Soccer match on Thanksgiving Day this year.

