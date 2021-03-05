KOAA Survey: What do you hope sticks around post-pandemic?

March marks one year since the novel coronavirus first arrived in Colorado. Life as we knew it changed drastically with masks, social distancing, and even remote work or learning.

As Colorado marks one year since the first confirmed COVID-19 case, what do you hope sticks around post-pandemic?

Results:

44% Curbside Services

24% Remote Work/School

19% Other

13% Social Distancing

Communities across Colorado, including here in southern Colorado, will be reflecting Friday at 6 p.m. with buildings lighting up magenta and a moment of silence. Gov. Jared Polis will be addressing the state as well that News5 will be airing on our social platforms as well as your favorite streaming device.

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter