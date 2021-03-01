KOAA Survey: What do you do when you get a scam call?

Many of us receive scam calls on a daily basis. Whether it be about your credit card information or utilities, many have received scam calls and aren't quite sure how to respond.

We want to know, what do you do when you get a scam call? Voting has closed — here are the results:



87% voted ignore it

6% voted answer it

6% voted report it

Unwanted calls and emails were some of the top complaints state investigators got in 2020 as scammers and fraudsters ramped up their attacks when so many people were dealing with tough times.

In fact, the Colorado Attorney General's Office is just releasing this information saying it received a record 12,130 complaints in 2020. It's the most the consumer protection division has ever worked to address and it's a 23.5% percent increase from the number of 2019 complaints.

To help you track the latest scam trends you can sign up for alerts through the Federal Trade Commission by visiting: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/USFTCCONSUMER/subscriber/new?topic_id=USFTCCONSUMER_8

If you're targeted by one of these calls, emails, or text messages, you can help investigators by reporting that information to the FTC and StopFraudColorado.gov.

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

