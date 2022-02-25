Watch
KOAA Survey: What COVID changes would you like to see stay in place?

Posted at 11:00 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 13:00:46-05

The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter.

News5 wants to know, what COVID changes would you like to see stay in place?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.
___

