KOAA Survey: What convinced you to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

Half of all U.S. adults were expected to have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by mid-April. The trend will increase now that everyone 16 and older is now eligible.

Some companies are looking at this as an opportunity to get customers back in their door by giving away freebies to people who are vaccinated.

Sam Adams is sending people money for a beer on them. In March. Krispy Kreme started giving away a free doughnut to anyone who showed their vaccine card. And e-commerce company Drop is giving out $50 in points.

Jennifer Reich, a professor of sociology at the University of Colorado Denver, says years of research has found that incentives like these can actually help with vaccine hesitancy.

Reich says companies rewarding customers for getting vaccinated could start to create a social norm around it. However, getting vaccinated is still a personal choice and there may be some customers who don't agree with vaccine promotions.

