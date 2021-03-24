KOAA Survey: What change are you most looking forward to with the new COVID-19 dial?

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has rolled out the COVID-19 dial 3.0 as of Wednesday morning.

The changes allow counties to have more flexibility in easing business restrictions as the state vaccinates more people. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) says that by mid-April, it will again make changes to “move to a more local model, allowing local public health agencies to assume more control over capacity restrictions that are currently determined by the dial.” It last changed the dial in early February.

Among the changes are:

No more state limits on personal gathering sizes, but a request that people follow the CDC’s guidance to avoid large gatherings.

Counties will be able to apply for the least restrictive phase, Level Green, if they have 35 or fewer COVID cases per 100,000 people. The metric had previously been 15 cases per 100,000 people.

In Level Green, bars, gyms and indoor event spaces will be able to operate at 50% capacity of up to 500 people, whichever is fewer, but most other restrictions were removed.

Counties at Level Blue will be allowed to open bars to 25% capacity of 75 people, whichever is fewer.

Level Blue and Level Green outdoor event spaces will no longer have capacity restrictions, but counties can choose to implement them at the local level.

Retail, offices, and non-critical manufacturing locations in counties in Level Blue can operate up to 75% capacity, up from 50%.

Level Blue 5-Star businesses can operate with up to 60% capacity if not exceeding 50 people above the caps for restaurants and indoor events, and 25 people above the cap for gyms.

You can find more on the capacity restrictions by clicking here. You can find more on the updated “Dial 3.0” metrics by clicking here.

