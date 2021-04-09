KOAA Survey: What aspect of Restaurant Week are you most looking forward to?

After being postponed last year due to the pandemic, Pikes Peak Restaurant Week is back with plenty on the menu.

This year, Restaurant Week will run from April 9-18.

Restaurants around the Pikes Peak region will be offering a discounted multi-course meal for one of three pricing tiers: $15, $25 or $35 per person.

More than 40 restaurants are participating this year, to see the full list click here.

Pueblo will also hold Flavor of Pueblo starting this Sunday, it runs from April 11-17. Similar to Restaurant Week, Flavor of Pueblo will have special offers at participating restaurants, making it easier on the wallet.

To view, the full list click here.

Right now El Paso and Pueblo County are operating in Level Yellow on the state's COVID-19 dial.

Restrictions under Level Yellow include but are not limited to:

Restaurants and seated indoor events can return to 50% capacity or 150 people per room, whichever is less

Last Call for alcohol in restaurants is 1:00 a.m.

Bars are closed

Pueblo County recently switched to Level Yellow after being in Level Blue for two months.

The state previously noted that they will be retiring the entire COVID-19 dial system on April 16. The Pueblo County Health Department issued a statement to News 5, clarifying that the county's move back to Level Yellow was the state's decision.

