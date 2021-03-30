KOAA Survey: What are your plans with more vaccine availability

As Colorado prepares for the opening of vaccines to everyone 16 years of age and older, News 5 would like to know if you have a plan.

On Friday, everyone 16 and older in Colorado will have access to a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. Governor Polis said it could still take up to 6-8 weeks for members of the general to receive a vaccine appointment. But by the end of May, anyone who wants the vaccine should be able to receive a dose, Polis estimated.

Coloradans 16 and older will be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Eligibility for Moderna and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson will be for Coloradans 18 and older.

The state has also opened several mass community vaccination sites, plus one is set to open this Thursday at Denver's Ball Arena.

Here's information shared by the state on how to sign up for the community vaccination sites:



Adams County - Dick's Sporting Goods Park Sunday - Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Register: centura.org/covid-19-vaccine-information/vaccine-events Call: 720-263-5737

El Paso County - Broadmoor World Arena Friday - Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Register: Call: 720-263-5737

Mesa County - Grand Junction Convention Center Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Register: health.mesacounty.us/covid19/vaccine

Larimer County - The Ranch Events Complex Monday - Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Register: larimerhealth.secure.force.com/Vaccine

Pueblo County - Colorado State Fairgrounds Friday - Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Register: centura.org/covid-19-vaccine-information/vaccine-events Call: 720-263-5737



