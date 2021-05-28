KOAA Survey: What are your memorial day weekend plans?

COLORADO SPRINGS — As people get outside and travel for Memorial Day weekend, it's important to reflect on why we observe the holiday.

History.com says Memorial Day originated after the civil war. It was a holiday created to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries and memorials, holding family gatherings, and even parades.

The holiday, which signifies the beginning of summer for many, is also associated with an increase in travel. That will likely be the case this year, as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in response to the increase in vaccinations.

Travel should see a massive rebound this Memorial Day weekend. By some estimates, an increase of 60% from last year’s record low. With increases in vaccinations, relaxed mask mandates, and many people ready for "revenge travel," Americans are expected to take to the air and roads with a vengeance.

The top five road trip destinations this holiday weekend:

1. Las Vegas, Nevada

2. Orlando, Florida

3. Myrtle Beach, Florida

4. Denver, Colorado

5. Nashville, Tennessee

According to AAA, 34 million Americans are planning Memorial Day road trips, with another 2.5 million expected to travel by air.

If you do not already have a Colorado campsite reserved for Memorial Day Weekend, finding one is going to be tough.

During 2020, the year of COVID-19, camping numbers at Colorado State Parks surged to 19 million compared to 15 million the previous year.

Many campers make reservations six months in advance. It can be a frustration for those who operate more spontaneously.

Weekends, especially at the state parks closest to Colorado’s Front Range are typically fully booked months before the summer travel season starts.

The Colorado State Park reservation system did get updated in 2020 with changes that can benefit last-minute campers. If someone is a no-show or cancels others can fill those spots online or through an app.

