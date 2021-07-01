KOAA Survey: What are your Fourth of July plans?

COLORADO SPRINGS — This 4th of July won't just be the celebration of our country's 245th birthday, the holiday will also signify hope to many, as our communities begin to reopen, after the COVID-19 pandemic that turned our world upside down for over a year.

With restrictions lifted, many 4th of July celebrations will be held at normal capacity levels across the country.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

After weeks of record travel since the pandemic, AAA believes this 4th of July weekend will be no different. AAA estimates 47 million Americans will travel for independence day, which is 40 percent higher than last year. It will also be the second-highest travel for the holiday on record.

The main mode of transportation will be by car, despite record-high gas prices. AAA says 91 percent of travel will be by car.

The top three destinations this year will be Orlando, Anaheim and Denver respectively.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend $7.5 billion on food, drinks, and other celebrations. This will round up to about $80 per person for the 4th of July weekend.

The NRF's survey also found that 61 percent of consumers will put money toward attending a BBQ or picnic. The survey also found about 33 percent of people plan to attend a fireworks show or a community parade.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

