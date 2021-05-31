KOAA Survey: What is your favorite thing to throw on the grill?

COLORADO SPRINGS — Last week we asked our viewers what their plans were going to be this Memorial Day, 71 percent responded said they were going to have a family BBQ. As a result, we want to know what you plan to throw on the grill for your BBQ.

The prices of many things have increased. The Consumer Price Index rose 0.8% from March to April — higher than the 0.2% that was expected.

Year over year, the index climbed 4.2%, the biggest jump since 2008. So what’s going on here?

For starters, the government has injected $6 trillion of relief to help Americans and businesses pay their bills. And with vaccination rates up, the demand for goods and services has soared. But the supply isn't quite there to meet it yet.

This is also the case with meat. Right now there are some meat shortages in stores due to a number of reasons. According to the Washington Post labor shortages in the industry, and slowdowns due to COVID-19 shutdowns are partially to blame.

