KOAA Survey: What are you most looking forward to about USAFA graduation?

It's a tough four years, both physically and emotionally, as 973 cadets get prepared to graduate from the Air Force Academy tomorrow.

Here are some facts about the class of 2022:

There are 713 men and 260 women

There are 91 African Americans cadets and 99 Hispanic cadets

Four cadets are third-generation Academy cadets

41 cadets are second-generation Academy cadets

Some of these cadets already have their assignments after graduation

417 cadets are going to pilot training and 94 cadets are joining the Space Force

