KOAA Survey: What are you most excited about for Rockies opening day?

Today is MLB's opening day, one that many fans are excited about following a 99 day lockout that threatened to cancel regular-season games for the first time since 1995.

News5 wants to know, what are you most excited about for Rockies opening day?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

