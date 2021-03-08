Menu

Watch
NewsNews5 Originals

Actions

KOAA Survey: What are you going to do with your stimulus check?

items.[0].image.alt
Nick Chamberlain, News5 Staff
KOAA Survey: What are you going to do with your stimulus check?
KOAA Survey: What are you going to do with your stimulus check?
Posted at 11:07 AM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 09:25:04-05

The Senate has approved a budget bill that's a key step toward fast-track passage of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan without support from Republicans. Americans could start receiving their $1,400 check very soon.

We want to know, what are you going to do with your stimulus check? Voting for this survey has closed — here are the results:

  • 48% voted pay bills
  • 37% voted save it
  • 15% voted spend it

Watch for another survey Tuesday afternoon on our social media platforms!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

___
KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community