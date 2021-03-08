KOAA Survey: What are you going to do with your stimulus check?

The Senate has approved a budget bill that's a key step toward fast-track passage of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan without support from Republicans. Americans could start receiving their $1,400 check very soon.

We want to know, what are you going to do with your stimulus check? Voting for this survey has closed — here are the results:



48% voted pay bills

37% voted save it

15% voted spend it

Watch for another survey Tuesday afternoon on our social media platforms!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter