KOAA Survey: What are you doing with your dad for Father's Day?

COLORADO SPRINGS — This year many more of us will likely be able to spend Father's Day in person as restrictions lift and vaccinations increase across the country.

According to the National Retail Federation, 75 percent of consumers plan to celebrate Father's Day this year. So we wanted to know how you plan to celebrate with your dad this year?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Father's Day spending is expected to hit $20.1 billion this year according to the National Retail Federation. Last year's spending came in at a record $17 billion.

According to History.com, the first Father's Day was celebrated in 1910. However, Father's Day wouldn't become a nationwide holiday until 1972, over 50 years after President Wilson made Mother's Day an official holiday.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

