KOAA Survey: What are you doing to get rid of the snow?

Paul Sexton, News5 Staff
Posted at 10:11 AM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 09:24:53-04

After this weekend's cold snap and snowfall, temperatures will rise above freezing by midday today. This will allow for improving road conditions, but what are you doing to get rid of the snow?

Voting has closed for this survey — here are the results:

  • 49% or 250 voted shovel
  • 20% or 101 voted snow blower
  • 6% or 33 voted hire someone
  • 25% or 131 voted let it melt

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

