KOAA Survey: What are you doing to get rid of the snow?

After this weekend's cold snap and snowfall, temperatures will rise above freezing by midday today. This will allow for improving road conditions, but what are you doing to get rid of the snow?

Voting has closed for this survey — here are the results:



49% or 250 voted shovel

20% or 101 voted snow blower

6% or 33 voted hire someone

25% or 131 voted let it melt

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

