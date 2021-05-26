KOAA Survey: What air show do you prefer?

COLORADO SPRINGS — The US Air Force Thunderbirds will be conducting a performance for this the U.S. Air Force Academy's graduation, unlike 2020 where only a flyover was conducted.

Thunderbirds schedule



Wednesday ~1:00 p.m. - Flyover and performance at the conclusion of the graduation ceremony.

The Golden Knights is a demonstration and competition parachute team of the United States Army. The Golden Knights team travels the country and the world performing for large audiences during various events, including festivals, air shows, and sporting events.

The Blue Angels is the flight performance team representing the United States Navy. An estimated 11 million spectators view the squadron during air shows each year. In 1946, the Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Chester Nimitz, established the team to raise the public's interest in naval aviation and to boost Navy Morale.

The Canadian Forces (CF) Snowbirds, 431 Air Demonstration Squadron are a Canadian military performance team.

The team represents all three elements (Army, Navy, Air Force) of the Canadian Armed Forces. Their 2021 season will celebrate their 50th anniversary. They often tour all across North America for their performances

