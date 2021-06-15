KOAA Survey: Western Street Breakfast events

As the City of Colorado Springs gets ready for Wednesday's Western Street Breakfast in downtown, we'd like to know what is your favorite part of the tradition.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

The Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast will take place on June 16 in downtown Colorado Springs. The community is invited to come out and support the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo and help raise money for local military families.

For just $5, you'll get a hot breakfast, and kids under five eat free. The Pikes Peak Range Riders will be at the event and there will also be activities for the kids.

What Happens at the Event?



Breakfast will be served from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m . by Army/Air Force volunteers

to . by Army/Air Force volunteers Pikes Peak Range Riders ride out of town on horseback at 8 a.m.

Appearances by Girl of the West and Aide to the Girl of the West

and Kids Corral with fun activities

72nd Annual Lil’ Cowboys and Cowgirls Round-Up costume contest

Trick Roper, Gunslinger and Sweetwater , Native American Dancers

, Native American Dancers Music performances by the Flying W Wranglers

Buy tickets at the event (cash only) or on Eventbrite (a fee of $1.04 will be applied to each ticket).

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

