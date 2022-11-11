KOAA Survey: How are you honoring Veterans Day?

Today marks the News5 wants to know, how are you honoring Veterans Day?

According to the Department of Defense, Veterans Day began at the end of World War I when the fighting ended at the 11th hour, on the 11th day, in the 11th month of 1918.

The holiday honors all veterans who served and continue to serve our country.

As a thank you to veterans and active duty of the U.S. armed forces, dozens of restaurants are offering free meals on Friday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

