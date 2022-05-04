Watch
KOAA Survey: Teacher Appreciation Week

KOAA
What grade level were teachers most influential to you?
Posted at 10:17 AM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 12:17:45-04

We're in the middle of Teachers Appreciation Week. News5 would like to know when a teacher had the most impact or influence on your life.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

___

