KOAA Survey: Still dining out?

News5 would like to know, since the start of the pandemic has your dining out habits changed?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

As News5 has reported, restaurants are having trouble keeping and bringing on new staff in this job market. Customers may experience longer wait times, missing menu items, and unexpected closures tied to the labor crisis and supply chain issues.

In late summer, the Colorado Restaurant Association said 9 out of 10 restaurants here in our state are operating understaffed. Industry leaders are calling it a labor crisis that could take 3 to 5 years to fully recover from.

In a recent survey of 191 restaurants across Colorado, several of them in southern Colorado, 90% report having trouble hiring staff right now and 68% are having trouble retaining the staff they have.

The labor numbers do show a tough journey for restaurants since the start of the pandemic. In February 2020 there were 234,500 workers in Colorado restaurants. By December 2020 of last year that labor force was just 171,400, that's down more than 63,000 workers.

