KOAA Survey: Should US service members be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

The Department of Defense says 68% of active-duty military personnel have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccinations are not mandatory for service members. The 'rumor control' section of the DoD's site states, "Any COVID19 vaccine that becomes available under pre-licensure status, such as an FDA emergency use authorization (EUA), will be voluntary for service members, though highly encouraged for priority populations. Once formally licensed by the FDA, a vaccine may become mandatory for military personnel, as is the case for the influenza vaccine."

News5 would like to know your thoughts on this issue.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

