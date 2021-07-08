KOAA Survey: Should someone have to pay a fee if they need to be rescued while hiking?

According to alpinerescueteam.org search and rescue teams (SAR) do not charge for SAR in Colorado. However, in other places like California, people can be billed thousands of dollars under the discretion of the search and rescue team, and whether or not that person was being negligent.

The state of Colorado has a Search and Rescue Fund that helps to fund these efforts. Stuff like fishing or hunting licenses contribute to the fund, however, it does not serve as insurance if you need to be rescued.

Custer County Search and Rescue so far has seen a busy backcountry season.

From April through October of last year, they participated in 30 rescues, the most ever for the group. They believe based on current trends they will surpass 30 rescues this year. Since 2015 nearly half of their rescues have taken place on the Crestone Needle.

The group says it has new technology, more air support, and more staff to help people if they need to be rescued.

The team says that they will be out there if you need help, but they are also asking people to exercise personal responsibility.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

