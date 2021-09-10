KOAA Survey: Should September 11 be a federal holiday?

20 years ago, what started out as a normal day for many quickly turned into a turning point in U.S. history. America was under attack and thousands lost their lives and many more lost loved ones. Looking back 20 years ago the pain and significance of those memories have not gone away. Many will tell you where they were when the first plane crashed into the twin towers.

The events of 9/11 had a ripple effect across America and the world, and 20 years later the nation will join together to honor those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

Do you believe 9/11 should be a federal holiday?

In October 2001, legislation was introduced to mark the date as a day of mourning, which became known as Patriot Day. The proclamation from President George W. Bush reads the date as a 'National Day of Prayer and Remembrance for the Victims of the Terrorist Attacks on September 11, 2001'.

On this day, Americans are encouraged to fly the American flag inside and outside their homes, in addition to a moment of silence at 8:48 a.m. (Eastern) to mark when the first plane hit the World Trade Center in New York City.

So why is it not a federal holiday? That depends on who you ask.

Federal holidays are declared by the US Congress. There are opinions of the commemoration of a specific tragedy losing meaning to the country over time, the lessening of participation in commemoration with federal employees not at the workplace, and the economic impact of another holiday for federal employees.

