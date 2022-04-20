KOAA Survey: Should marijuana be legal federally?

It's 4/20, an unofficial holiday for many of those who use cannabis. Here in Colorado, you can celebrate legally, if you so wish, but in many places across the country it is still illegal. The News5 team wants to know how you think marijuana should be treated at a federal level.

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

There was some hope among criminal justice and marijuana advocates that the results of the 2020 election would usher in a new era, but that has not been the case. While the House has passed a bill that would decriminalize marijuana earlier this month, the bill's fate in the Senate looks to be in major doubt.

New Jersey residents who want to purchase weed legally on 4/20 will unfortunately have to wait another year. Recreational marijuana sales in the state will start tomorrow, April 21.

Closer to home,the town of Lamar was set to hold a referendum this November that would ask the question on whether to legalize the sale of recreational and/or medical marijuana in the county after citizens collected signatures to get the initiative on the ballot. However, a judge invalidated the drive after a lawsuit alleged that they did not get enough signatures to appear on the ballot.

