KOAA Survey: Required salary range for in-state job postings

Posted at 10:11 AM, Jul 16, 2021
There's a new law in effect for Colorado that requires employers to include a salary range when posting job opportunities within the state. The measure is meant to increase transparency and prevent gender-based pay discrimination, but there appears to be some unintended consequences.

For one, some companies are flat out not including salary requirements, in violation of the law. Offenses carry fines from $500-$10,000. Right now, the state is focused on educating employers of the requirements.

Secondly, some companies are explicitly excluding Colorado remote workers from their job pool, as we've previously reported.

News5 would like to know your thoughts on the new requirements for employers and any potential impact on you.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

