KOAA Survey: Paying back COVID-related loans to small businesses

Today, Pueblo City Council considers a resolution to grant a deferment until May 1, 2022, to make first payments on COVID-19 related loans to small businesses.

The city loaned out $1,242,500 in funding to 34 businesses to protect them from failing due to the impacts of the pandemic. Click here to read the proposed resolution.

News5 would like to know your thoughts on small businesses paying back COVID-related loans.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

