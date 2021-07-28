KOAA Survey: New CDC mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new mask guidelines on Tuesday, amid concerns about the spread of the Delta variant.

The CDC now recommends that people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 should still wear masks indoors and in areas with high rates of the disease.

News5 would like to know, do you intend to go back to wearing a mask?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

According to the CDC's COVID-19 Data Tracker, El Paso and Pueblo County are labeled as substantial hot spots.

As of July 26th, Pueblo County's positivity rate was 2.6%. In June, it was 1.5%.

El Paso County's numbers have also increased to 6.28%, almost 2% higher than last month's.

Health leaders in both counties say they do not have plans to enforce any kind of mask mandate.

