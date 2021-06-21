KOAA Survey: Near-term travel plans

There isn't a gas shortage right now, only short-term labor problems impacting the number of routes tanker trucks make to local retailers.

“Because there’s a driver shortage for trucks, it takes a little longer to get those kinks ironed out,’ says Skyler McKinley of AAA Colorado. The bottom line, there's no need to rush out to fill up your tank for fear of stations running out.

American Airlines has canceled hundreds of flights that were scheduled over the next month, citing a labor shortage combined with weather delays.

According to Reuters and CNBC, the airline has canceled about 1% of the flights that had been scheduled through mid-July. The company cited a current labor shortage, combined with an increase in demand for travel as more Americans get vaccinated.

The tipping point came earlier this month when the company says severe weather at hub airports in Charlotte and Dallas forced delays in several flights. According to CNBC, weather delays can have long-term impacts on flight crew schedules, as federal laws place limits on how many hours crews can work in specific time periods.

