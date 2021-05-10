KOAA Survey: Masks in restaurant settings

Masks are no longer required in certain indoor settings after Gov. Jared Polis amended and extended the statewide mask order in an executive order earlier this month.

The order will now allow individuals to remove masks in public indoor spaces if 80% of individuals have proof of vaccination. However, it's not clear what type of proof is required.

The indoor mask order remains in effect for all schools statewide and certain other settings. For counties with greater than 35 cases per 100,000 people, the indoor mask order applies to groups of ten or more unvaccinated people indoors and there remains no outdoor mask order.

The Colorado Department of Health and Public Environment reports more than two million Coloradans are fully vaccinated. That's nearly half of the state's population and more than 2.6 million people have received at least one shot, which is nearing sixty percent of those eligible statewide.

New data shows that those ages 11 to 17-years-old are experiencing the sharpest increase in new positive cases as As the 18 and older rate has stabilized for the most part. The statewide positivity rate is back below six percent.

In a news release, the Governor’s Office said, "reaching a high level of immunity is what will allow for a life without masks, but before that is possible, many more Coloradans need to get vaccinated."

Pfizer and BioNTech announced they have asked the Food and Drug Administration for full approval of their coronavirus vaccine, but it will be several more months as new data is provided before a decision is made. Both Pfizer and Moderna have begun new testing on age groups younger than twelve.

